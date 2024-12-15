‘Unprecedented risk’ to life on Earth: Scientists call for halt on ‘mirror life’ microbe research

You’ve probably never heard of “mirror life” microbes. I had heard of them, and read a paper on on this research, but had not understood the threat to all life on Earth they represented. We are about to see if greed trumps the safety of life on this planet.

The DNA of all living organisms is made from ‘right-handed’ nucleotides, while proteins, the building blocks of cells, are made from ‘left-handed’ amino acids. Credit: Leigh Prather / Alamy

World-leading scientists have called for a halt on research to create “mirror life” microbes amid concerns that the synthetic organisms would present an “unprecedented risk” to life on Earth.

The international group of Nobel laureates and other experts warn that mirror bacteria, constructed from mirror images of molecules found in nature, could become established in the environment and slip past the immune defences of natural organisms, putting humans, animals and plants at risk of lethal infections.

Although a viable mirror microbe would probably take at least a decade to build, a new risk assessment raised such serious concerns about the organisms that the 38-strong group urged scientists to stop work towards the goal and asked funders to make clear they will no longer support the research.

“The threat we’re talking about is unprecedented,” said Prof Vaughn Cooper, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Pittsburgh. “Mirror bacteria would likely evade many human, animal and plant […]