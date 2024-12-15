‘Our big fear’: How Trump’s plan to privatize USPS could have ‘disastrous consequences’

Since he took office as Postmaster General, I have been reporting in SR about Louis DeJoy’s destruction of the Postal Service. It is much slower and more expensive than it was when he came into office. I consider it one of the major failures of the Biden administration and the Republican-controlled Congress that this has been allowed to go on, and for DeJoy to stay in office. Very few Americans know that the Founders felt the postal service to be so important that it and the Navy were the two agencies they wrote it into the Constitution — there is no mention of maintaining an army. The Postal Clause, or Article 1, Section 8, Clause 7, gave Congress the power to establish and regulate the postal system. Trump and the oligarchs want to privatize the Postal Service, and so does DeJoy, and I think it may happen. If it does the Post Office will become just another FedEx, and you know how good and expensive that is.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy responds to a question during an interview with Reuters at the U.S. Postal Service Headquarters in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2022. Picture taken April 20, 2022. Credit: Leah Millis / Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration is considering major reforms to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) that include privatizing the agency, according to a new report.

The Washington Post’s Jacob Bogage, Jacqueline Alemany and Jeff Stein wrote recently that Trump has expressed a “keen interest” in privatizing the USPS in conversations with transition co-chair and Commerce Secretary-designate Howard Lutnick. If he succeeds, it could result in uncertainty for both businesses that depend on the USPS and for the agency’s 600,000+ member workforce.

Trump floated the idea in response to hearing of USPS’ $9.5 billion in losses as of the current fiscal year ending September 30, saying the U.S. “shouldn’t subsidize” the agency. But as the carrier of choice for many vendors due to its ability to deliver to far-flung, remote locations, the Post reported that privatizing the USPS may be a more […]