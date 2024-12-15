The internet has become a sewer, and unbelievably — to me at least — nearly one in six women members of Congress have deepfake pornography images of themselves floating around social media sites. I have already done several reports on schoolgirls and their classmates discovering fake nude and fake porn images of themselves; it is a particular problem in the 7th and 8th grades.Yet nothing happens to stop it, and if Congress women can’t or won’t do anything about it, then it is just a feature of our 21st century culture. I haven’t seen any of this because I don’t really spend any time on social media; I can barely keep up with my emails which, I guess, is the old-fashioned way of connecting. But clearly, something needs to be done about this electronic sewer.

New Report Reveals Tens of Thousands of Pieces of Deepfake Sexual Abuse

As reported in The 19th, the American Sunlight Project today released a new report exposing the alarming prevalence of AI-generated Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery (NCII) — colloquially known as deepfake pornography — targeting Members of Congress. The comprehensive study identifies over 35,000 instances of such content depicting 26 Members of Congress, with women disproportionately affected. The report underscores the urgent need for legislative action to address the rise of malicious AI technology.

“This report reveals a stark and disturbing reality. Female lawmakers are being targeted by AI-generated deepfake pornography at an alarming rate, with nearly one in six women in Congress affected compared to only one in 386 men,” said Nina Jankowicz, CEO of the American Sunlight Project. “This isn’t just a tech problem; it’s a direct assault on women in leadership and democracy itself.”

The study reveals that 35,239 mentions of Members were discovered across eleven prominent websites dedicated to deepfake sexual abuse. Women Members of Congress were 70 times more likely to be depicted in deepfake NCII content than their male counterparts. The analysis found no significant relationship between the likelihood of being […]