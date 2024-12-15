New Report Reveals Tens of Thousands of Pieces of Deepfake Sexual Abuse
As reported in The 19th, the American Sunlight Project today released a new report exposing the alarming prevalence of AI-generated Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery (NCII) — colloquially known as deepfake pornography — targeting Members of Congress. The comprehensive study identifies over 35,000 instances of such content depicting 26 Members of Congress, with women disproportionately affected. The report underscores the urgent need for legislative action to address the rise of malicious AI technology.
“This report reveals a stark and disturbing reality. Female lawmakers are being targeted by AI-generated deepfake pornography at an alarming rate, with nearly one in six women in Congress affected compared to only one in 386 men,” said Nina Jankowicz, CEO of the American Sunlight Project. “This isn’t just a tech problem; it’s a direct assault on women in leadership and democracy itself.”
The study reveals that 35,239 mentions of Members were discovered across eleven prominent websites dedicated to deepfake sexual abuse. Women Members of Congress were 70 times more likely to be depicted in deepfake NCII content than their male counterparts. The analysis found no significant relationship between the likelihood of being […]
