‘The next recession starts here’: Trump team weighs abolishing bank regulators

The Trump authoritarian oligarchy is trying to take the United States back to the 1930s before there were government regulations that protected the general population from exploitation by the uber-rich the the corporations they controlled. I would not be surprised to see a recession by next summer, and people losing all their money if their bank fails, since there will be nothing protecting their accounts if the Trumper oligarchs get what they want.

Donald Trump looks on as Jerome Powell, his nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, speaks at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. Credit: Carlos Barria / Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump and his advisers are reportedly considering plans to weaken—or abolish altogether—top bank regulators, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that members of Trump’s transition team and the new Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency have asked nominees under consideration to head the FDIC and OCC if the bank watchdogs could be eliminated and have their functions absorbed by the Treasury Department, which is set to be run by a billionaire hedge fund manager and crypto enthusiast.

“Bank executives are optimistic President-elect Donald Trump will ease a host of regulations on capital cushions and consumer protections, as well as scrutiny of consolidation in the industry,” the Journal reported. “But FDIC deposit insurance is considered near sacred. Any move that threatened to undermine even the perception of deposit insurance could quickly ripple […]