Ontario Threatens to Cut Off U.S. Energy Exports If Trump Makes Good on Tariff Plan

I think the U.S. economy will be devastated if the stupidity of Trump’s tariff plan is enacted. Here is an aspect of the Canadian response that neither Trump nor his congressional submissive seems to have even considered.

Canada’s most populous province has no plans to go gentle into that good night if Donald Trump follows through on his threat to impose massive tariffs on Canadian goods.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his province was putting together a list of retaliatory measures and would go so far as to cut off energy exports to the U.S. if President-elect Trump slaps Canadian products with a 25 percent tax as promised, the AP reported.

“We will use every tool in our tool box to fight back,” Ford said Wednesday after a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other provincial premiers. “We can’t sit back and roll over. We just won’t as a country. And isn’t this a shame, our closest friends and allies.”

As a major exporter of electricity to Michigan, Minnesota and New York, Ontario powered 1.5 million U.S. homes last year, a spokeswoman for Ford told the AP. Trump’s transition team didn’t respond to the news agency’s request for comment.

It wasn’t clear if other provinces planned to follow Ontario’s […]