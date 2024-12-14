Ontario Threatens to Cut Off U.S. Energy Exports If Trump Makes Good on Tariff Plan

Canada’s most populous province has no plans to go gentle into that good night if Donald Trump follows through on his threat to impose massive tariffs on Canadian goods.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his province was putting together a list of retaliatory measures and would go so far as to cut off energy exports to the U.S. if President-elect Trump slaps Canadian products with a 25 percent tax as promised, the AP reported.
“We will use every tool in our tool box to fight back,” Ford said Wednesday after a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other provincial premiers. “We can’t sit back and roll over. We just won’t as a country. And isn’t this a shame, our closest friends and allies.”
As a major exporter of electricity to Michigan, Minnesota and New York, Ontario powered 1.5 million U.S. homes last year, a spokeswoman for Ford told the AP. Trump’s transition team didn’t respond to the news agency’s request for comment.
It wasn’t clear if other provinces planned to follow Ontario’s […]
Citizens will work hard to defend themselves against incompetence by the government. If enacted, these responses may paradoxically serve to motivate the effected households to add solar energy to their homes. Those who have already taken that step will fair much better under a Canadian response than their neighbors and will serve as the model.
Good for Canada’s standing up to bullies!!! Now Mexico should threaten the US for an tariffs as well. Trump is just an ignorant idiot who knows nothing about economics—-only how much money he wants to put into his own pocket and what’s in it for him!
How did Americans get soooooo dumb to put him back into office? Besides our students getting dumber compared to the world’s students, our voters are clearly stupid, ignorant, and uncaring about the future of their country. Right, keep on watching Fox News and see where that gets you!!!