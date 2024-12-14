Kennedy’s lawyer has asked the FDA to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine

Former heroin addict Robert Kennedy, Jr. had a worm in his brain, and I think the worm won. Perhaps that explains a level of stupidity, unlike anything I have ever seen in politics. Anti-vaxxer Kenedy and his lawyer Aron Siri have literally killed hundreds of thousands who followed their anti-vaxxerism. And Kennedy is the man Trump wants to head Health and Human Services, and Siri will be his general counsel. We are becoming a country I don’t even recognize.
President-elect Donald Trump has praised the polio vaccine as the “greatest thing,” but a lawyer affiliated with Trump’s pick to lead the country’s top heath agency has petitioned the US Food and Drug Administration to revoke approval of the vaccine used in the United States.
The lawyer, Aaron Siri, filed the petition in 2022 on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network, or ICAN, a nonprofit that challenges […]
This isn’t looking already like any America I remember growing up in. I remember the U.S. was once renowned for it’s intellectual and scientific achievements. I guess that’s a bygone era.
This is just more evidence that RFK, Jr. is absolutely unfit to have anything to do with America’s health system. His lawyer is even worse than he is and should never be listened to. It seems true that Trump is helping to place RFK, Jr. in some position in his administration because he stepped down from running and pledged support for Trump. That’s all Trump cares about—not the well-being of this country or its people—just himself and what he needs. Even if they confirm RFK, Jr., nothing he proposes should ever be accepted. I wish he would just go away!!!