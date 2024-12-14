Kennedy’s lawyer has asked the FDA to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine

Former heroin addict Robert Kennedy, Jr. had a worm in his brain, and I think the worm won. Perhaps that explains a level of stupidity, unlike anything I have ever seen in politics. Anti-vaxxer Kenedy and his lawyer Aron Siri have literally killed hundreds of thousands who followed their anti-vaxxerism. And Kennedy is the man Trump wants to head Health and Human Services, and Siri will be his general counsel. We are becoming a country I don’t even recognize.

A lifelong victim of polio who has been trapped in an iron lung for 70 years. Credit: CNN

President-elect Donald Trump has praised the polio vaccine as the “greatest thing,” but a lawyer affiliated with Trump’s pick to lead the country’s top heath agency has petitioned the US Food and Drug Administration to revoke approval of the vaccine used in the United States.

The lawyer, Aaron Siri, filed the petition in 2022 on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network, or ICAN, a nonprofit that challenges […]