Trump’s policies ‘should be turning off farmers’ – why did so many vote for him?

As I read or watch American journalism media I have been struck by the interviews with Trump voters who, if Trump does what he says he will, are going to be severely impacted, but don’t seem to think that will happen to them. It is very weird, but it seems to be the case. So by March, I think we are going to see an enormous whining and complaining as the Trump voters discover what he said he would do, he is doing, and their world is being damaged by it.

Migrant workers pick strawberries during harvest south of San Francisco, California.

Credit: Joe Sohm / Visions of America/Universal Images Group / Getty

DAYTON, OHIO — Every year, farmers in California’s Central valley heavily rely on the labor of hundreds of thousands of immigrant agricultural workers to grow and harvest their crops.

But for many in a region that produces one-quarter of the country’s food, president-elect Donald Trump’s promise to deport millions of undocumented migrants – a move that could result in national agricultural output falling by up to $60bn – is not a threat to their livelihoods.

Some just don’t seem to believe him. “I don’t see that there’s going to be a push to go chase anyone who’s willing to work on a farm,” says Tom Barcellos, who milks 1,600 Holstein cows on his farm in Tulare county.

As Trump’s tariffs and deportations threats grow louder, many Americans are at a loss to understand why voters in farming-dependent counties across the US are so loyal to the president-elect, backing him by a margin of three to one in November’s presidential election.

But farmers such as Barcellos say […]