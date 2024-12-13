Trump’s policies ‘should be turning off farmers’ – why did so many vote for him?

DAYTON, OHIO — Every year, farmers in California’s Central valley heavily rely on the labor of hundreds of thousands of immigrant agricultural workers to grow and harvest their crops.
But for many in a region that produces one-quarter of the country’s food, president-elect Donald Trump’s promise to deport millions of undocumented migrants – a move that could result in national agricultural output falling by up to $60bn – is not a threat to their livelihoods.
Some just don’t seem to believe him. “I don’t see that there’s going to be a push to go chase anyone who’s willing to work on a farm,” says Tom Barcellos, who milks 1,600 Holstein cows on his farm in Tulare county.
As Trump’s tariffs and deportations threats grow louder, many Americans are at a loss to understand why voters in farming-dependent counties across the US are so loyal to the president-elect, backing him by a margin of three to one in November’s presidential election.
But farmers such as Barcellos say […]