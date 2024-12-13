Bipartisan Plan to “Reform” Energy Permits Is a Brazen Giveaway to Fossil Fuels

Jennifer M. Granholm, the Secretary of Energy under Biden has done everything she can to move the United States through its transition out of the Carbon era. She has not always had the support of Biden and others in his administration, because the petroleum industries pour so many millions into the American government to corrupt it. But I think things are about to change, and the change is going to have a massive impact promoting climate change to the detriment of all American citizens.

Homes sit in the shadow of the Inglewood Oil Field on September 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times / Getty

This summer, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Senators Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) and John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) to expedite the permitting of energy infrastructure cleared the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. A similar bill is being considered by the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) reportedly wants to bring the Manchin-Barrasso bill to the floor for a vote during the “lame duck” session before January. A version of “permitting reform” could become law soon.

Senators Manchin and Barrasso, the American Petroleum Institute, and other supporters of these bills claim that there’s a crisis of energy availability, affordability and reliability in this country. And they blame that crisis on restrictive permitting processes for energy infrastructure.

But none of this is true.

The U.S. is a net exporter of both crude oil and its derivatives, as well as natural gas. We produce more than enough fossil fuels to meet domestic demand. Likewise, […]