College enrollment is falling at a ‘concerning’ rate, new data reveals

The United States population is becoming a notably less educated, and I mean from kindergarten to college. Here is the latest on this trend.

The University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland. Credit: The Washington Post / Getty

College enrollment is dropping at a “concerning” rate, according to new data.

Data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows enrollment of 18-year-old freshmen has dropped by 5% this fall semester. The data reflects enrollments reported for 1.4 million 18-year-old freshmen as of 31 October 2024.

The decline is most significant at both public and private, non-profit four-year colleges, which have seen a more than 6% decline in enrollment. For 46 states, Inside Higher Ed noted, the average drop was almost 7%.

At prestigious universities with lower acceptance rates, the largest drops in enrollment were among freshmen of color. Black freshmen, for example, enrolled 16.9% less at highly selective public and private, non-profit four-year schools.

The primary reason for the drop, experts say, is more complicated.

Julie J Park, an education professor at the University of Maryland, cited “a national conversation that’s been going on for a while” about a “potential ‘enrollment cliff’”.

The enrollment cliff concept came about within higher education after years of declining birth rates in the US, triggered by […]