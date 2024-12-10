‘Nonsense’: Historians balk at Trump ending birthright citizenship with executive order

There are probably people reading this who became American citizens by being born in the United States, in accordance with the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution on July 9, 1868. The Fourteenth Amendment and what is known as the Citizenship Clause which states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States” has been a core path to becoming an American ever since. Felon Trump doesn’t like this and, as the article describes, will try to change it. This country is going to be very different under the Trumpian authoritarian plutocracy.

The first convicted felon ever elected President wants to end ‘birthright citizenship.”

Since winning the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump has doubled down on his promise to end birthright citizenship. And he iterated his opposition to birthright citizenship during an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker aired on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, December 8.

But birthright citizenship is in the U.S. Consitution’s 14th Amendment. And historian Manisha Sinha is reminding him that part of a constitutional amendment cannot be ended via an executive order.

Responding to Trump’s interview with Welker, historian Manisha Sinha posted, “Historian here how do you end a clause in a constitutional amendment through an executive order? Trump has floated this idea before and it’s absolute nonsense.”

During the interview, Trump described birthright citizenship as “ridiculous,” telling Welker, “We have to end it.”

Welker explained how birthright citizenship works, telling Trump that some families have “mixed immigration status” — and while a parent “might be here illegally,” the “kids are here legally.”

Trump claimed that birthright citizenship is unique to the United States, […]