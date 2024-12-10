Jayapal, Sanders Offer Answer to Elon Musk’s Healthcare Cost Question

Two of the United States’ most outspoken critics of the for-profit health system welcomed billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s criticism of the country’s sky-high healthcare spending—and suggested that Musk, a potential Cabinet member in the incoming Trump administration, join the call for Medicare for All.
A social media post by Musk drew the attention of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who reintroduced legislation to expand Medicare coverage to every American last year and have long called for the for-profit healthcare system to be replaced by a government-run program, or single-payer system, like those in every other wealthy country in the world.
“Shouldn’t the American people be getting getting their money’s worth?” asked Musk, posting a graph from the nonpartisan Peter G. Peterson Foundation that showed how per capita administrative healthcare costs in the U.S. reached $1,055 in 2020—hundreds of dollars more than countries including Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
“Yes,” said Sanders, repeating statistics he has frequently shared while condemning the country’s $4.5 trillion health system in which private, for-profit health insurance companies increasingly refuse to pay […]
It is nearly criminal to think what Americans pay for health care compared to the rest of the world. Michael Moore’s film on health care—-dealing with those who HAD insurance and how insurance companies denied claims again and again hit a nerve, but nothing came of it, unfortunately. It’s interesting that political parties are noted for their main interests—the GOP for economics, but if one looked at that closely, it’s not to help Americans—-only the corporations made more and more money! That’s what stupid voters voted for this time thinking that Trump would help their costs! Wrong!!! The GOP is only interested in profits, no matter how they are obtained and whom they hurt because of it. Biden will be giving a speech today on his accomplishments from his 4 years—-too late and people never listened before anyway. Everyone who saw the list realized that he had accomplished more than any other president in the 20th century by helping people get employment, good pay, having way more new companies start, etc. etc. Too bad the MAGAs only watch Fox News because they would never tell them this. If and when the US government ever offers health care to everyone, those employed in the for-profit companies can come work for the government and save millions of dollars for Americans to finally all enjoy health care.