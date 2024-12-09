Wealth of World’s Richest Has Doubled Over Past Decade

Yet another fact shows that the United States has become a neo-medieval oligarchy. This was all done by the Republicans rigging the tax code to favor the rich grotesquely. Think about it: “The wealth of the four richest people in the U.S.—Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg—has hit $1 trillion.” Most Americans can’t even write that number out.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos Credit: Alex Wong / Getty

The total wealth of billionaires increased by 121% from 2015-24.

Driven largely by the accumulation of massive wealth by the richest people in the United States, the Swiss wealth manager UBS said Thursday the assets of billionaires around the world more than doubled over the past decade.

Between 2015-24, the total wealth of billionaires increased by 121%, from $6.3 trillion to $14 trillion.

Meanwhile, the MSCI AC World Index of global equities, which measures the performance of more than 3,000 stocks from both developed and emerging markets, rose by 73%.

The planet’s total gross domestic product is about $105.4 trillion, with a population of just over 8 billion, underscoring the extreme concentration of wealth among the very richest people.

The number of billionaires rose from 1,757 to 2,682 over the past decade, while the wealthiest people in the world boasted significant gains over just the past year.

Billionaires’ wealth jumped by about 17% in 2024, with the accumulation of wealth among the richest people in the U.S. offsetting a decline in China.

U.S. billionaires amassed […]