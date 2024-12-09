Choosing Empathy Is Critical to Democracy

You have heard me talking about why fostering wellbeing by always choosing in every decision you make the option that is the most compassionate, life-affirming, and fostering of wellbeing is both the best choice for you, and for the society and democracy of which you are a part.. Here is another scientist who has reached the same conclusion. And like myself he sees the link between what he calls empathy and the preservation of democracy.

Illustration by Denis Novikov / Getty



In the weeks before and after the U.S. presidential election, many of us are asking about the role of empathy in American politics. Does it matter whether candidates express care for their constituents, and what does a person’s vote says about their ability or willingness to empathize with others?

Empathy is important to democracy—but it’s complicated to understand, as scientists and philosophers have long tried to study in practice. I am one of those scientists. As we use it in our day-to-day lives, we often mean sharing others’ emotions, such as feeling someone else’s sorrow or joy, but can also mean showing compassion or concern for their suffering or understanding and believing their hurt or joy.

In terms of the November election, how much did empathy matter? And in a challenging, exhausting, and polarized political environment, how do we remain empathetic? Do we even need to? Here, I argue that we need to remember our responsibility to choose and control the expanse of our empathy—and we can do so by reflecting on why we care and