The deep roots of Americans’ hatred of their health care system

The expense, quality, and social outcome data of America’s illness profit system (IPS) has become so expensive and bad that many apparently see the shooting of United Healthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson as a killing done by someone enflamed with rage by something that happened to them done by the IPS. I think Trump, the oligarchs who serve him, and the Republican-controlled Congress that lacks both ethics and compassion may try to make the system even worse but more profitable. However, we may finally be getting to a point where a massive public outcry erupts.

Credit: Paige Vickers / Vox / Getty

The shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was met by many people online with a morbid sense of inevitability. The often callous nature of the US health care system has long been a point of wide discussion, with evidence piling up that the way the country provides medical services is costly in both money and human life. The health industry’s executives — insurers, pharma, even hospitals — have become popular villains.

The killing of a human being is morally repugnant — full stop. But many people still found themselves asking: If it turns out, as may well be the case, that the shooter was primarily motivated by the injustices of American health care, would that be surprising?

On the same day as the shooting, news that a different insurer would restrict coverage for anesthesia during surgeries went viral, serving as a kind of cosmic confirmation of this line of thinking. A health insurance executive is shot in New York City over (it is assumed) the industry’s avaricious practices, while another insurer affirms the […]