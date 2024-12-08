‘Dirty and dumb!’ Trump may cancel major government contract

A first taste of Trump’s new administration’s corruption, further damage to an already deeply wounded postal service, with more sure to follow.

As part of President-elect Donald Trump’s mission to roll back the Biden administration’s climate policies, the Republican may cancel contracts to electrify the U.S. Postal Service’s fleet, Reuters revealed Friday, citing unnamed sources familiar with transition team discussions.

“The sources told Reuters that Trump’s transition team is now reviewing how it can unwind the Postal Service’s multibillion-dollar contracts, including with Oshkosh and Ford for tens of thousands of battery-driven delivery trucks and charging stations,” according to the news agency.

The USPS in December 2022 announced a five-year $9.6 billion investment that involved electrifying 75% of its next-generation delivery vehicles and installing modern charging infrastructure. That came just months after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included $3 billion in funding for the endeavor.

Ford did not respond to Reuters‘ requests for comment on Friday, while Oshkosh said that it “is fully committed to our strong partnership with the USPS and looks forward to continuing to provide our […]