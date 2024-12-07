What Trump’s Victory Means for the Private Prison Industry

Female: 10,478 inmates, or 6.7% of the total

Male: 145,904 inmates, or 93.3% of the total

And, of course, when the oligarchs looked at this they saw profit, and because Citizens United made bribery of politicians legal, a group of oligarchs got the Republicans to create private prisons. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, “It costs local governments nationwide: $13.6 billion.” Following the Money of Mass Incarceration Prison Policy Initiative, January, 2017“In this first-of-its-kind report, we find that the system of mass incarceration costs the government and families of justice-involved people at least $182 billion every year.”

It should be no surprise to anyone that as we become an authoritarian oligarchy controlled government under Trump, as this article describes, this situation is going to become even shameful and evil.