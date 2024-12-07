The Right Has a 150-Page Battle Plan to Shut Down Progressive Civil Society

The MAGAt Republicans under Trump’s guidance first with Project 2025 and now with legislation like HR 9495 have made it very clear what they intend, and this is what I think is going to happen to the United States. By March, I think America will have become a plutocracy with Trump as an authoritarian leader. What I wonder is will the people of America be as brave and as passionate about democracy as the South Koreans. I am not sure they will.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election, after a campaign in which Trump threatened the press, the left and “the enemy within,” 204 Republicans and 15 Democrats in the House of Representatives decided to hand a gift to his incoming administration — one that could be used to squash any kind of dissent.

The dangerous gift, HR 9495, is known as the “nonprofit killer bill” because it would unilaterally give the Treasury secretary the power to strip the tax-exempt status from any nonprofit they decide is a “terrorist-supporting organization,” all without due process for the organization in question.

Truthout has been covering this legislation in its many iterations since last spring, when its predecessor, HR 6408, passed the House with overwhelming support but stalled in the Senate. We’ve also covered the landscape from which this bill emerged. While the threat of its use under a Donald Trump presidency is particularly alarming for a broad range of groups, this bill has to be understood as part of […]