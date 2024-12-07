Republican senator prepares ‘DOGE Act’ targeting agencies

Tennessee MAGAt Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn has always been a notably inferior and incompetent member of the Senate, although the people of Tennesse don’t seem to see this. She has also always been a submissive doxy to Trump, and I am not surprised that he chose her to introduce legislation to legalize his previously non-existent DOGE agency that is going to gut democracy in America.

Tennessee MAGAt Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn. Credit: Politico

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn is drafting legislation to stymie growth of the federal workforce and move agencies out of the nation’s capital.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to slash government bureaucracy and set up the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, an outside group that will recommend cuts to spending and regulations.

Blackburn plans to join that effort, led by tech mogul Elon Musk and 2024 Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, with her own bill.

“I will be introducing legislation that coincides with @DOGE’s plan to make the federal government more efficient,” Blackburn said on social media Thursday.

The Tennessee senator added, “My DOGE Act will freeze federal hiring, begin the process to relocate agencies out of the D.C. swamp, and establish a merit-based salary system for the federal workforce.”

Blackburn also discussed cost-cutting plans with Ramaswamy on her podcast.

“One of the low-hanging fruit areas is to look at areas under the executive branch, through executive action, that we can actually put an end […]