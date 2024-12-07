Republican senator prepares ‘DOGE Act’ targeting agencies

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn is drafting legislation to stymie growth of the federal workforce and move agencies out of the nation’s capital.
President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to slash government bureaucracy and set up the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, an outside group that will recommend cuts to spending and regulations.
Blackburn plans to join that effort, led by tech mogul Elon Musk and 2024 Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, with her own bill.
“I will be introducing legislation that coincides with @DOGE’s plan to make the federal government more efficient,” Blackburn said on social media Thursday.
The Tennessee senator added, “My DOGE Act will freeze federal hiring, begin the process to relocate agencies out of the D.C. swamp, and establish a merit-based salary system for the federal workforce.”
Blackburn also discussed cost-cutting plans with Ramaswamy on her podcast.
“One of the low-hanging fruit areas is to look at areas under the executive branch, through executive action, that we can actually put an end […]
Well, here’s a good opportunity for the filibuster! They will never get the 6 0 % vote in the Senate! If you look back to the previous article on Reagan’s watch where they realized they could do nothing given how the budget is financed, it’s a lost cause for DOGE. And who are these guys anyway? They weren’t elected and have no real authority!!!