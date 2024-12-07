Donald Trump’s Second Administration Will Be As Women-Hating as Ever

I never realized before that men hate us so much.” That was the lesson drawn by one of my fellow organizers in Reno, Nevada, the morning after the 2024 general election. She’d turned 21 during the campaign, a three-month marathon she approached as a daily opportunity to learn as much as she could about everything she encountered. “Of course, they hate immigrants, too,” she added, “and I’m both.”
That morning of November 6, I sat down with her and four other women to face the election results. The six of us had spent almost every day together over the previous three months, recruiting, training, and deploying volunteers in northern Nevada in the campaign to elect Kamala Harris president and return Jacky Rosen to the Senate. We didn’t yet know that we had indeed managed the latter, but it was already clear that the next president […]
The really scary part of his re-election is that he is not surrounded by people who actually know about government, have had positions in it, and kept restraints on Trump from doing dastardly things like attacking other countries. Now there are no restraints on his knee-jerk decisions. He doesn’t read reports and just knows what HE thinks and follows only that.
The US is in for a very frightening 4 years ahead and, hopefully, in two years the Dems can at least take over one of the houses of Congress to ameliorate the damage he can do.
Oh, such stupidity and lack of love for this country by not voting!!! Look what has happened!