Donald Trump’s Second Administration Will Be As Women-Hating as Ever

As I study the trends shaping the United States, it has become clear to me that one of the most central trends is the MAGAt attempt to reimpose on American society a kind of late 19th century genderism, mostly by defining what is acceptable behavior for women. Women are supposed to be submissive to their male partners and the rules Republican politicians impose on them. Millions of women actually voted for this, but I am surprised millions more are not in the streets demonstrating against this.

Felonist, rapist, and soon to be authoritarian President, Donald Trump Credit: Emily Elconin / Bloomberg)

I never realized before that men hate us so much.” That was the lesson drawn by one of my fellow organizers in Reno, Nevada, the morning after the 2024 general election. She’d turned 21 during the campaign, a three-month marathon she approached as a daily opportunity to learn as much as she could about everything she encountered. “Of course, they hate immigrants, too,” she added, “and I’m both.”

That morning of November 6, I sat down with her and four other women to face the election results. The six of us had spent almost every day together over the previous three months, recruiting, training, and deploying volunteers in northern Nevada in the campaign to elect Kamala Harris president and return Jacky Rosen to the Senate. We didn’t yet know that we had indeed managed the latter, but it was already clear that the next president […]