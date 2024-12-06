This is how many animals could go extinct from climate change 

Nothing I see suggests to me that the coming christofascist autocracy is going to do anything substantial about protecting the matrix of life from the devastation of climate change. Here is a sense of what is coming. I urge you to get involved with some citizens’ movement that works to protect democracy and prepare meaningfully to change the trend of failure that is leading to this catastrophe.

A new study reveals how climate change could fuel animal extinctions globally. Amphibians, like this Panamanian golden frog, are among the groups of species most at risk.

Credit: Kike Calvo / Universal Images Group / Getty

The planet is about 1.3 degrees Celsius warmer today than it was in the late 1800s. That seemingly small increase has impacted the natural world in some pretty profound ways. Birds have become smaller. Lizards, insects, and snails have changed color. Some goats have become more nocturnal. These are adaptations that help animals survive climate change.

Many species, though, haven’t been able to adapt fast enough. Rising temperatures have not only eroded animal populations, such as by stoking wildlife-killing wildfires in Australia and the Amazon, but they have also driven entire species to extinction. Several years ago, an Australian rodent called Bramble Cay melomys went extinct, largely due to sea level rise. Warming temperatures spread disease-ridden mosquitos into higher elevations in Hawaii, killing every last individual of certain bird species.

That’s the situation today. It’s already bleak. So what happens to […]