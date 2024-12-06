How climate risks are driving up insurance premiums around the US – visualized

I have given you a number of articles about what climate change is doing, and is going to do to the cost of home and business insurance if you can get it at all. The insurance industry, both healthcare and real estate, poured millions of dollars into getting Trump elected, so I doubt he is going to do anything that negatively impacts their profits. The coming cost increases will, I also think, particularly impact the voters in the Red states who voted him into office. I hope you are happy with your choice.

Concern over the climate crisis may evaporate in the White House from January, but its financial costs are now starkly apparent to Americans in the form of soaring home insurance premiums – with those in the riskiest areas for floods, storms and wildfires suffering the steepest rises of all.

A mounting toll of severe hurricanes, floods, fires and other extreme events has caused average premiums to leap since 2020, with parts of the US most prone to disasters bearing the brunt. A climate crisis is starting to stir an insurance crisis.

Across all US counties, those in the top fifth for climate-driven disaster risk saw home premiums leap by 22% in just three years to 2023, compared to an overall average of a 13% rise in real terms, research of mortgage payment data has found. The Guardian has analyzed the study’s data to illustrate the places in the US at highest risk from disasters and insurance hikes.

“This has been the canary in the climate coalmine, and it’s now hitting households’ pocketbooks,” said Ben Keys, an economist at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and co-author […]