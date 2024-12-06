China’s plan for 621MPH floating train that goes faster than a PLANE takes step forward with first track laid down 

A FLOATING train that is faster than a plane has begun construction, marking a huge step forward for the 621mph lighting locomotive.
China Railway will use magnetic levitation (maglev) technology to zip passengers through vacuum tubes faster than they have ever gone.
The magnets on the train are able to interact with the metal on the sides of the pipe to levitate the train and propel it forwards.
China’s high-speed trains operate currently at 217mph and support 5G connectivity, even in long tunnels.
This new design will allow passengers to travel over 400mph faster than they are currently able to.
The average cruising speed for a long-haul commercial passenger aircraft ranges from approximately 547 to 575mph.
According to China Railway, their aim is to quicken the development of trains that are faster, smarter, more environmentally friendly, and more energy-efficient.
Magnetic levitation, otherwise known as maglev, use superconducting magnets in a low-vacuum pipe to strengthen the magnetic field.
These latest trains eliminate friction, to zoom by, effectively floating on thin air.
It will branch from the existing 11.5mile Maglev Express Line S2 from Changsha Nan station just west of the airport.
There is already one maglev train […]
