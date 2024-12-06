China’s plan for 621MPH floating train that goes faster than a PLANE takes step forward with first track laid down 

The United States is falling further and further behind the infrastructure standards of the rest of the developed world, and China particularly is leaving us in the lurch. Most of our infrastructure was built between the administrations of Democrat Franklin Roosevelt and Republican Dwight Eisenhower. Everything from dams to bridges date to that period, but nowhere is the inferior nature of our national infrastructure clearer than with the railroads. Today long distance Amtrak trains like Empire Builder or California Zephyr average speeds between 50 and 55 mph. On a few of the better maintained track sections passenger trains may hit as high as 90 mph. Freight trains average about 70mph. In contrast this is what is happening in European nations and Japan where train speeds of 160 to 200mph is the norm. But even that is slow by the standard coming in China. I have done several stories as this technology has been evolving, but China is now ready to put it into formal operation.

The Chinese floating train travels faster than some planes. Credit: CTGN

A FLOATING train that is faster than a plane has begun construction, marking a huge step forward for the 621mph lighting locomotive.

China Railway will use magnetic levitation (maglev) technology to zip passengers through vacuum tubes faster than they have ever gone.

The magnets on the train are able to interact with the metal on the sides of the pipe to levitate the train and propel it forwards.

China’s high-speed trains operate currently at 217mph and support 5G connectivity, even in long tunnels.

This new design will allow passengers to travel over 400mph faster than they are currently able to.

The average cruising speed for a long-haul commercial passenger aircraft ranges from approximately 547 to 575mph.

According to China Railway, their aim is to quicken the development of trains that are faster, smarter, more environmentally friendly, and more energy-efficient.

Magnetic levitation, otherwise known as maglev, use superconducting magnets in a low-vacuum pipe to strengthen the magnetic field.

These latest trains eliminate friction, to zoom by, effectively floating on thin air.

It will branch from the existing 11.5mile Maglev Express Line S2 from Changsha Nan station just west of the airport.

There is already one maglev train […]