The US supreme court’s trans rights case threatens decades of civil rights precedent, experts say

The MAGAt-controlled Supreme Court, like Republicans in general, don’t seem to understand or even care about the wellbeing and medical reality of children as well as the LGBTQ subpopulation. With Trump in the Presidency, Congress dysfunctional, and the corrupt MAGAt majority dominating the Supreme Court, I think we are going to see politicians have much greater control over American bodies, which means our already poor healthcare system is going to get even worse, and we are going to see many more youth suicides.

The US supreme court heard one of the most consequential LGBTQ+ rights cases in its history on Wednesday, with arguments that laid bare the conservative supermajority’s broad threats to civil rights, bodily autonomy and decades of legal precedent.

In US v Skrmetti, the court is weighing Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, one of 24 state laws across the US prohibiting treatments that are part of the standards of care endorsed by every major medical association in the country.

The case originated with three trans youth and their parents who sued Tennessee, arguing the care – puberty blockers and hormone therapy – was medically necessary and “life-saving”. The Biden administration joined the case, asserting Tennessee’s law was unconstitutional.

The case hinges on the legal question of whether Tennessee’s healthcare ban constitutes a form of sex discrimination that merits “heightened scrutiny”, which would mean the case be returned to lower courts for a more rigorous review. But the oral arguments made clear that a ruling against the trans plaintiffs could have far-reaching implications for trans rights and anti-discrimination protections more broadly.’

The US and the […]