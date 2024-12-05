Builders have 108,000 unsold homes. Good luck trying to buy one

Something very strange is happening to the housing market, as this article describes. It is getting very hard for younger first-time buyers to own a property because interest rates are close to 7% if they can find a house and afford the down payment and monthly costs. But even if they can do that finding a home, as described, is getting tough because many builders, and financial groups, have gotten into the rental business and have taken houses they own off the market. It is changing our society and neighborhoods, and I do not think it is in a good way.

Builders have too many new homes on their hands.

Thanks to a construction boom years in the making, homebuilders are sitting on more newly completed homes than at any point since 2009, when the market was reeling from the global financial crisis. Despite the hefty ready-to-sell supply, a sizable chunk of those homes may never be sold to regular buyers. That strange reality says a lot about the hurdles for would-be homeowners right now.

Both builders and buyers find themselves in a tricky position. Prices have continued their climb in most of the country. Mortgage rates dropped steadily over the summer, but that turned out to be a head fake — in the span of a month, the typical rate for a 30-year loan increased by almost a full percentage point, and could rise further. Throwing down for a starter home is about 45% more expensive than renting, a far wider gap than the historical average of about 15%, according to monthly expense data tracked by John Burns Research and […]