Billionaire investor with military contracts picked to be No. 2 at Trump’s Pentagon

The Pentagon Credit: Shutterstock

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he intends to nominate billionaire investor Steve Feinberg to be the second in command at the Defense Department.

The Washington Post’s John Hudson wrote that Feinberg has “investments in companies that maintain Pentagon contracts.”

Trump tasked Feinberg to clean out the national intelligence agencies in his first term, which began in 2017. An NBC News report at the time noted that he is the CEO at Cerberus Capital Management, overseeing DynCorp’s ownership. The company is a “major national security contractor” that charges “billions for overseas military and police training, among other things.”

Ironically, former Vice President Dan Quayle serves in the senior leadership at Cerberus. He was a former official who convinced Vice President Mike Pence that he had no legal options to refuse to certify the 2020 election.

Feinberg hasn’t announced whether he’ll accept the job.

Feinberg previously served as chair of the President’s Intelligence Oversight Board in Trump’s […]