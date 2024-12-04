Young men leaving traditional churches for ‘masculine’ Orthodox Christianity in droves

While a growing number of Americans are leaving any affiliation with a religion, for a growing group of young White men they are leaving their evangelical churches because they feel they have become too “feminized” and joining the most orthodox churches they can find. This article describes what is happening, and it is another example of how a percentage of the white male population seeks authoritarian orthodoxy. For them, they seek some version of a fantasized version of our history.

Ben Christenson was raised Anglican — church every Sunday, a religious school, and Christian camp every summer. But Christenson, 27 of Fairfax, Virginia, always found himself longing for a more traditional faith.

“The hard thing about growing up in my church is that there was a lot of change even in my lifetime,” he told The Post. “I realized that there really was no way to stop the change.”

He watched as traditions went by the wayside: The robed choir was swapped out for a worship band, lines were blurred on female ordination, and long-held stances on LGBT issues shifted.

“All of that stuff was basically fungible, which gave me a sense that the theological commitments are kind of fungible, too,” he said.

So Christenson began exploring other denominations in college and landed on perhaps the most traditional of all: Orthodox Christianity. In 2022, at the age of 25, he converted.

“It seems to me like the mainline denominations are hemorrhaging people,” he said. “If you still are serious about being a Christian now […]