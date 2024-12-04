Separation of church and state? Religion in public schools is being tested by Christian conservatives

For the Founders who had either experienced or knew about family that had experienced a culture in which church and state were one, creating a country in which church and state were separated was very important. They did everything they could to wall them off from each other. But Trump’s MAGAt world wants to tear down that wall and turn the United States into a christofascist authoritarian state. Quite predictably, one of their main targets to do this is by turning public schools into indoctrination centers where Christianity is part of the core curriculum

As the Texas State Board of Education prepared to vote last month on whether to allow public school districts to opt in to a new elementary school curriculum featuring Bible-based lessons, board member Staci Childs asked her pastor for prayer.

“I’d think that learning some things about the Bible on a historical account is not necessarily bad. But if I’m saying less Christianity, what kind of Christian am I?” Childs said last week. “This was conflicting for me.”

The material won narrow approval in a Republican-led 8-7 vote, although three Republican members joined the four Democrats on the board, including Childs, in opposition.

“In the law, there is a clear separation of church and state,” Childs, an attorney who represents the Houston area on the board, said of her decision.

If the constitutionality of mixing religious doctrine with public school education had seemed to be largely decided, with U.S. Supreme Court rulings in the 1960s and ’80s limiting how religious activity and teachings can be enforced, a wave […]