Federal Court Rules Idaho Can Enforce Law Banning Interstate Travel for Abortion

As we enter Trump’s christofascist mafiosa regime Republicans at the state level feel evermore empowered to control women. This court ruling in Idaho by the Federal Ninth Circuit Court will be used in other Republican-controlled states to limit their women from traveling to another state to get healthcare. We are entering into the age of the Hand Maid’s tale. I wonder what comes next? Burqas.

Credit: gguy44 / iStock / Getty

Nearly two years after it was first proposed by Republican lawmakers, an Idaho law that, as one rights advocate said, essentially “traps” people in the state to stop them from getting abortion care, was permitted to go into effect on Monday after a federal appeals court ruling.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Idaho can prohibit people from “harboring or transporting” a minor who needs to leave the state to obtain an abortion, which is still legal in the surrounding states of Oregon, Washington, and Montana.

The law, originally proposed as House Bill 242, makes the so-called crime of “abortion trafficking” punishable by two to five years in prison, even if the pregnant person obtains an abortion in a state where the procedure is legal.

The law was blocked in its entirety in late 2023 by a judge who found it violated First Amendment rights, because it also included a ban on “recruiting” teenagers to obtain abortion care across state lines.

The appeals court on Monday found that the “recruitment” portion of the law did violate […]