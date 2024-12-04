Activists claim cockfighting rampant in Arkansas, accuse lobbyists of trying to ease animal cruelty law

In the Republican-controlled states the people of America seem to be devolving back into the 19th century, both as how they wish women to be treated, but also, how they treat animals and birds. Cockfighting is a booming trend throughout rural America, particularly in states like Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. Magazines are published about it, and you can Google sites that sell the equipment. My family on my mother’s side has been here since the 1600s when Queen Elizabeth gave a forebearer a land grant in Gloucester County, Virginia, where I grew up. But today, I feel like I live in a foreign country.

A rooster stands near its teepee shelter in Wilson, Okla., in this Jan. 23, 2024, file photo. In 2002, Oklahoma became one of the last places in the United States to outlaw cockfighting between roosters, often outfitted with razor-sharp steel blades. (AP/Julio Cortez)

Amid concerns that state legislators may roll back rules regarding the business of breeding and trading game fowl, animal-welfare activists with two partner organizations — Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy — released a report on cockfighting in Arkansas.

This comes after the groups obtained what they said was a recording showing a lobbying effort by Arkansas Gamefowl Commission to weaken the state’s current animal cruelty law that regulates the game fowl business. Arkansas Gamefowl Commission is a registered client of lobbyist Anchor Strategies.

The report, released on Wednesday, described the current state of cockfighting and game fowl breeding in the […]