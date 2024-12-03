Who are the people Trump has picked for key positions in his second administration so far

Well, I found two good news stories, so now I have to deal with the reality of what is happening to America. Convicted multiple felon, rapist, and traitor Donald Trump, who a small majority of citizens chose to be the country’s leader, is creating the equivalent of a mafia cabal as this articles describes to let him become the authoritarian ruler of the United States. If the Republican Senators kneel and kiss Trump’s ass, as they very well may, by March we will see the end of America as we have known it all our lives.

Convicted felon, traitor, and rapist Donald Trump soon to be President of the United States. Credit: Thomas Beaumont / Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, and it’s shaping up much differently than his first. He’s prioritizing loyalists for top jobs.

Trump was bruised and hampered by internal squabbles during his initial term in office. Now he appears focused on remaking the federal government in his own image. Some of his choices could face difficult confirmation battles even with Republicans in control of the U.S. Senate. One candidate, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s choice for attorney general, has withdrawn.

Here’s a look at whom he has selected so far.

Cabinet nominees

Treasury Secretary: Scott Bessent

Bessent, 62, is a former George Soros money manager and an advocate for deficit reduction.

He’s the founder of hedge fund Key Square Capital Management, after having worked on-and-off for Soros Fund Management since 1991. If confirmed by the […]