Who are the people Trump has picked for key positions in his second administration so far

President-elect Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, and it’s shaping up much differently than his first. He’s prioritizing loyalists for top jobs.
Trump was bruised and hampered by internal squabbles during his initial term in office. Now he appears focused on remaking the federal government in his own image. Some of his choices could face difficult confirmation battles even with Republicans in control of the U.S. Senate. One candidate, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s choice for attorney general, has withdrawn.
Here’s a look at whom he has selected so far.
Cabinet nominees
Treasury Secretary: Scott Bessent
Bessent, 62, is a former George Soros money manager and an advocate for deficit reduction.
He’s the founder of hedge fund Key Square Capital Management, after having worked on-and-off for Soros Fund Management since 1991. If confirmed by the […]