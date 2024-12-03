‘Monumental Victory for the Ocean’: Norway Halts Plans for Deep-Sea Mining

Here is some more good news that will affect the wellbeing of the entire Earth. Bravo Norway.

Credit: Greenpeace

One campaigner called it “a testament to the power of principled, courageous political action, and… a moment to celebrate for environmental advocates, ocean ecosystems, and future generations alike.”

Environmental organizations cheered as Norway’s controversial plans to move forward with deep-sea mining in the vulnerable Arctic Ocean were iced on Sunday.

The pause was won in Norway’s parliament by the small Socialist Left (SV) Party in exchange for its support in passing the government’s 2025 budget.

“Today marks a monumental victory for the ocean, as the SV Party in Norway has successfully blocked the controversial plan to issue deep-sea mining licenses for the country’s extended continental shelf in the Arctic,” Steve Trent, CEO and founder of the Environmental Justice Foundation, said in a statement. “This decision is a testament to the power of principled, courageous political action, and it is a moment to celebrate for environmental advocates, ocean ecosystems, and future generations alike.”

“Today, thanks to the SV Party and all those around the world who spoke up against this decision, the ocean has won. Now, let’s ensure this victory […]