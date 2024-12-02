U.S. gets poor grade for maternal, infant health care outcomes

For the third year in a row, high preterm birth rates earned the U.S. only a D+ in a March of Dimes report on the state of maternal and infant health.
The big picture: Black, Latina, Native American and Pacific Islander women experience disproportionate rates of preterm births, infant mortality and maternal deaths.
- People in the South and Midwest experience the worst outcomes.
Context: March of Dimes says “an alarmingly high preterm birth rate” is one of the contributing factors “to maternal and infant mortality and morbidity.”
By the numbers: The rate of preterm births, defined as those happening before week 37 of gestation, was 10.4% in the U.S. during 2023, according to the report.
- That means 1 in 10 babies born, or about 370,000 births, happened preterm.
- Although the national rate has been steady for the last three years, preterm birth rates increased in 24 states compared to 2022. They include Arkansas, Indiana and Iowa.
- The rate of preterm births for Hispanics was 10.1%. It was 12.4% for American Indian/Alaska Native and Pacific Islander people and 14.7% for Black people.
The infant mortality rate rose in 2022 for […]