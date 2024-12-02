Trump is taking the mask off after lying to us for more than a year

Thom Hartmann and I usually agree, and we certainly do about this. I think by March we are going to have a pretty good idea whether we will remain a genuine democracy or whether we are on the path to becoming a pseudo-democracy like Hungary and Russia.

JD Vance, posted on X this disgusting parody of Norman Rockwell’s famous painting, showing himself as Trump’s wife, and also with a map that doesn’t show people he and Trump won by one of the lowest margins in American history.

Trump is taking off the mask, after lying to us for over a year about not knowing anything about Project 2025. Former President Trump, who previously kept his distance from Project 2025, is now selecting its key architects for potential cabinet positions and wow, are they doozies. The 900-page conservative policy blueprint, which has alarmed Democrats, appears to be moving from the sidelines to center stage in Trump’s plans for a potential second term. His choice of Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, to lead the Office of Management and Budget, along with several other picks tied to the project, tells us he was lying (surprise!) when he repeatedly disavowed the Heritage Foundation’s project to take apart America’s government; we saw a smaller version of this in 1981 when Reagan took Heritage’s 1980 “Mandate for Leadership” and implemented nearly 80 percent of […]