American Nightmare: Only 31% think they’ve financially ‘made it’

Here is the latest fact-based data I can find on how Americans feel about their financial security. It is quite surprising, and not very happy news.

Credit: alfa27 / stock.adobe.com)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Despite being the land of opportunity, the American Dream remains frustratingly out of reach for most Americans, with a mere 31% believing they’ve financially “made it” in life. The surprising twist? Millennials are leading the pack in financial confidence, with 34% claiming they’ve achieved financial success – the highest percentage among all generations.

The comprehensive survey of 2,000 employed Americans, conducted by Talker Research for BOK Financial, reveals a complex landscape where traditional markers of success are evolving, and external factors weigh heavily on financial aspirations. For those still climbing the corporate ladder, there’s hope: 54% believe they’re well on their way to financial success in their lifetime.

However, the picture becomes less optimistic with age. Only 27% of baby boomers feel they’ve reached financial success, and among those who haven’t, just one-third believe they ever will. The survey found that Americans consider their path to financial success threatened by various external factors, including presidential elections (46%), interest rate changes (45%), and the job market (42%).

What exactly does it mean to […]