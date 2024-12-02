A surprise solar boom reveals a fatal flaw in our climate change projections

I took two things away from this report. First, how poorly humanity is assessing its power needs and preparing for exiting the carbon power era. Second, how poorly the United States is doing in this, and how we are being seriously outclassed by China. As the report says, “The world is already on track to add nearly 600 gigawatts in 2024 — 334 gigawatts in China, 53 gigawatts in the US….” Trump’s “Drill baby, drill” should be reworded to “Drill baby, suffer baby in misery”

Solar panels installed on the roof of buildings at Skardu in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Credit: AFP / Getty

When the satellites zoomed in, you could see the panels gleaming from space. Pairing images taken miles above the Earth with Chinese customs records, Bloomberg NEF solar analyst Jenny Chase and her team discovered this year that the rooftops of homes and factories across Pakistan are blanketed with solar panels. Catching their own government by surprise, Pakistanis have been installing a massive amount of solar power.

In the process, Pakistan has gone from an inconsequential solar market to the sixth-largest in the world. The country of 242 million has a power grid with a peak capacity of 46 gigawatts — that’s less than 4 percent of the US power supply for a country with more than two-thirds as many people. In the last three years, Pakistanis have imported more than 25 gigawatts of solar panels from China. This disorganized, bottom-up boom has increased Pakistan’s power supply by 50 percent.

The solar surge is driven by high local electricity costs. At 16.6 cents per kilowatt-hour, Pakistan’s electricity rate for businesses is 37 percent […]