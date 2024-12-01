Pete Hegseth’s Mother Accused Her Son of Belittling, Abusing, and Lying to Women

It is notable that so many of Trump’s nominations, like himself, are sex offenders. there is no precedent in our history for this. But as bizarre as that is what kind of man is Pete Hegseth, who Trump wants to make Secretary of Defense. His own mother has come out to accuse him of his vile behavior treating women including his wife. If his mom thinks he is scum how can any Republican Senator vote to confirm his nomination?

Pete Hegseth Credit: Mattie Neretin/CNP/Zuma

Pete Hegseth, the Fox News anchor whom Donald Trump has tapped to be his defense secretary, has come under intense scrutiny for his mistreatment of women, including an allegation of rape. One of his critics was, at one time, his own mother.

In 2018, Penelope Hegseth wrote her son an email in which she laid into him for poor behavior and disrespect toward women. “You are an abuser of women—that is the ugly truth and I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego,” she wrote in the letter, obtained by the New York Times.

Hegseth chastised her son for how he treated his wife, Samantha, in the divorce proceedings that prompted her to send her April 2018 email. She concluded it by writing, “On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say… get some help and take an honest look at yourself…”

Reached by the Times yesterday, Hegseth defended her son […]