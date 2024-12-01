Elon Musk Targets Consumer Protection Agency for Deletion

The oligarchs are becoming more and more explicit in what they are trying to do to America’s democracy. I think that by March we are going to be living in a very different and strange country and the Republican voters are going to be totally unprepared for what they have allowed to happen by how they voted.

President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk talk ringside during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024, in New York City. Credit: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Elon Musk on Wednesday called for the elimination of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency that was founded in 2010 with a broad mandate to protect Americans from unfair and predatory financial practices.

“Delete CFPB,” Musk wrote in an X post Wednesday morning, calling the Federal Reserve-funded agency an example of “too many duplicative regulatory agencies” in the federal government. That reasoning has been questioned by numerous experts, who note that the CFPB was founded precisely because none of the overlapping financial watchdogs at the time focused on consumer protection.

“But there’s no reason to think facts or evidence have anything to do with Musk’s views,” Robert Weissman, co-president of consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said in a statement. “Asking the world’s richest person, with a direct interest in a wide range of business lines, to run a project to review the federal government’s overall operations is […]