The truth about raw milk and why experts are ‘absolutely horrified’ by the trend

Robert Kennedy, Jr. is a raw milk advocate and would like to see the laws changed to allow the sale of unpasteurized milk, and would try to make this change if his nomination is approved by the Senate. If Kennedy and the people around him are successful in this expect to see a notable increase in illnesses caused by germs such as campylobacter, cryptosporidium, E coli, listeria, brucella, and salmonella. It is all part of the anti-vaxxer, anti-science trend that is shaping the culture of the United States.

Dairy cows on a farm in Crestwood, Kentucky, in 2021. Credit: Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg / Getty

Public health officials in California detected bird flu in a sample of raw milk this month. The virus first spread to dairy cattle in the US in March.

The discovery comes amid an increasingly heated public debate about the merits and drawbacks of raw milk. Robert F Kennedy Jr, the anti-vaccine activist and Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of health and human services (HHS), is a proponent of raw milk and has claimed that as HHS secretary, he will support farmers who sell it. At the same time, public health experts have continued to advise against drinking raw milk, which is more likely to contain an array of harmful bacteria.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is raw milk and why are people talking about it?

Raw milk comes straight from the cow (or sheep or goat) and has not been pasteurized. Developed by Louis Pasteur at the end of the 19th century to help kill harmful bacteria in wine, pasteurization is the process of heating liquids in order to eliminate harmful pathogens […]