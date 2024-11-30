Here is further research proof that fostering wellbeing is good for you and good for society. This was my reason for starting SR 33 years ago. Helping people to be informed about the trends affecting our future and making the point that fostering wellbeing was always the best option to choose from those available. This is how you change the culture you live in for the better for everyone, including yourself.

Doing good is good for you, research shows. Credit: George Wylesol / The Washington Post

If you want to increase your happiness and well-being, spend your money, time or energy on someone else.

Research consistently finds that acts of altruism, such as donating money, volunteering or giving blood, benefit both the receiver and the giver — even when the giver does not expect anything in return.

“Finding joy in helping others is fundamental to who we are as a species,” said Elizabeth Dunn, a professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia.

American volunteering and charitable giving have been on the decline in recent years. But helping others may set up a positive feedback loop: Because doing good feels good, altruism can beget more altruism and better well-being. Continue reading

“If things are hard, you often don’t feel like going out of your way to do the things that will help other people around you,” said Abigail Marsh, a professor of psychology and the interdisciplinary neuroscience program at Georgetown […]