A Corporate Media System Bound to Capitalism Delivers for Trump for a Second Time

This is an article confirming what I have been telling you for several years now about the failure of American corporate media to properly and accurately cover Trump and the MAGAt movement. Historians in the future, in some country will, I think, be writing doctoral dissertations about this historically significant failure.

Visitors react as they follow on television the US election night broadcasts, during an American breakfast buffet at the Nieuwspoort press center in The Hague, The Netherlands, on November 6, 2024.

Credit: Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP



Once again, the 2024 election provided us an opportunity to test whether the U.S. media system can withstand the pressures of an authoritarian threat. And once again, we observed a media system that far too often privileged profit over democratic concerns. This capitulation was, in some ways, more subtle than what we witnessed before, especially in 2016, when coverage of Trump’s campaign was marked by overt sensationalism. Yet, media’s role during the 2024 election season was no less troubling for what it bodes for U.S. democracy’s future.

Media malpractice

Media outlets should have been well prepared this time. Everyone knew exactly what to expect. There were no ambivalences or ambiguities about Trump’s incessant lying or his rabidly xenophobic, transphobic, racist, and misogynistic rhetoric. And yet, despite it all, our media institutions didn’t rise to […]