MSNBC Loses Almost HALF Its Viewers in Stunning Post-Election Ratings Report

Something important and sad is taking place at MSNBC. First MSNBC and CNBC are being split off from NBC News, and it is not at all clear whether what will become two companies will cooperate, and in what way. If MSNBC loses access the the worldwide NBC network of reporters, it is going to change them fundamentally. Viewers, as this article describes, are also abandoning MSNBC. So their ratings have gone down, while the Fox propaganda network ratings have gone up. That means MSNBC will be less attractive to advertisers, so there will be less income. And then there is Trump’s grudge against the network’s leading personalities. This is all part of the damage that is going to be done during Trump’s reign to limit freedom of the press It’s what all fascists do.

Screenshot via MSNBC

MSNBC is facing a staggering ratings collapse in the wake of the 2024 election, with the network’s audience shrinking by nearly half as Fox News became the only cable news outlet to show post-election growth.

According to Nielsen data, MSNBC’s total viewership has dropped by 47 percent post-election, and its critical 25-54 demographic plummeted to just 63,000 during primetime—a sharp contrast to its pre-election numbers.

The losses are particularly stark compared to rival network Fox News, which solidified its dominance as the most-watched cable news network during and after the election.

While MSNBC pulled in 644,000 viewers in primetime, Fox News soared to 3.2 million, an 86 percent year-over-year increase in total viewers. In the coveted 25-54 demographic, Fox saw a 147 percent surge, averaging 476,000 viewers.

In total-day ratings, MSNBC’s struggles continued, drawing 497,000 viewers and only 49,000 in the 25-54 demo, as shows like Morning Joe recorded some of their lowest numbers in years. The network’s flagship morning program saw a 37 percent drop in viewership after co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met with President-elect Donald Trump.

Adding to MSNBC’s challenges, several of its marquee programs, including The ReidOut and 11th […]