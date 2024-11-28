MSNBC Loses Almost HALF Its Viewers in Stunning Post-Election Ratings Report

MSNBC is facing a staggering ratings collapse in the wake of the 2024 election, with the network’s audience shrinking by nearly half as Fox News became the only cable news outlet to show post-election growth.
According to Nielsen data, MSNBC’s total viewership has dropped by 47 percent post-election, and its critical 25-54 demographic plummeted to just 63,000 during primetime—a sharp contrast to its pre-election numbers.
The losses are particularly stark compared to rival network Fox News, which solidified its dominance as the most-watched cable news network during and after the election.
While MSNBC pulled in 644,000 viewers in primetime, Fox News soared to 3.2 million, an 86 percent year-over-year increase in total viewers. In the coveted 25-54 demographic, Fox saw a 147 percent surge, averaging 476,000 viewers.
In total-day ratings, MSNBC’s struggles continued, drawing 497,000 viewers and only 49,000 in the 25-54 demo, as shows like Morning Joe recorded some of their lowest numbers in years. The network’s flagship morning program saw a 37 percent drop in viewership after co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met with President-elect Donald Trump.
Adding to MSNBC’s challenges, several of its marquee programs, including The ReidOut and 11th […]
When you have a so called news organizations spitting out propaganda rather than reporting news, this is bound to happen, and not a moment too soon. We don’t reward truth in this society, instead it is punished. That’s why Julian Assange had to be jailed. The amount of control over society both Republicans and Democrats seek is astonishing. The public detests the system, and the only control the elites must keep is narrative control, and this is slipping fast. Think outside the box.