Merrick Garland and his ‘Justice’ Department should never be forgiven

I completely agree with this article. I think in the future historians and legal scholars are going to condemn Merrick Garland’s weakness and incompetence as Attorney General. As a result of Garland’s mismanagement of DoJ Trump is getting away scot-free from literally dozens of crimes and traitorous activity.

Merrick Garland (Screen Capture)

I have been alive long enough to see presidents shot dead in the street, civil rights leaders gunned down in their hotel rooms and horrible, horrible wars started on the wretched basis of disgusting lies. But of all the things I have seen in my long life, nothing compares to Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

On that day … a terrible, singular day that is burned into our hearts and minds, an evil, broken sociopath who had been voted out of power by the citizens of the United States of America did everything he could to hold onto that power and set the match that led to the most gruesome internal attack on this country since the Civil War.

And when that attack was at full boil, the entire world watching with horror, the President of the United States, the son of a b—- who triggered it, did nothing to stop it for more than three hours.

Instead, he hoped that it would prevail.

Even the monster’s ghastly family begged him to call off his rabid dogs, […]