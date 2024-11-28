As Trump touts plans for immigrant roundup, militias are standing back, but standing by

I have been doing reports on these MAGAt citizen militias of insecure White men, including a number of sheriffs for years now. These men adore guns, and train like soldiers because it makes them feel important, “manly” and powerful. If Trump does go through with his deportation schemes my concern is these White men are looking forward to civil conflict so we could see real violence, particularly in Red states where these militias flourish.

Militias, like these people training in Georgia in 2017, often want to be prepared to help defend the nation.

Credit: Lisa Marie Pane / AP

President-elect Donald Trump has reaffirmed that once he takes office he plans to declare a national emergency and use the military on American streets to accomplish his promises to round up and deport millions of undocumented migrants.

Many experts’ concerns about this program have included the facts that immigrants contribute enormous value to the U.S. economy and mass deportation would hurt food production, housing construction and other crucial industries. Other scholars have analyzed how deportation traumatizes families.

I have an additional concern about a renewed focus on deportation as someone who has studied U.S. domestic militias for more than 15 years: Some militia units may see it as their duty to assist with such efforts. In fact, local police may even deputize certain militias to help them deport immigrants.

Anti-government, but supporting national defense

Militias are generally wary of the government. They’ve even been known to use violence against politicians and other government representatives, including police. I have found in my research that the militias’ […]