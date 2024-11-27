Why Mass Deportations Would Cripple California’s Economy

When you combine Trump’s tariffs and his deportation schemes, what you get is that you and I are, by Robert Reich’s estimate, going to face about $6,000 in additional annual expenses. It is going to particularly impact Trump working and middle-class voters in Red states. And that doesn’t even address the massive social disruption that will arise from ripping immigrants out of communities, or the loss of the revenue they pay into various government levels, but don’t benefit from. Even in Bue states, as this article describes, the effects are going to be dramatic and negative. How could farmers, construction companies, and meat packing plant owners not understand this. Look at the interview though with this California farmer. Like most of the Trumpers, he just doesn’t get it.

In the days following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, I reached out to a longtime Northern California family farmer to gauge his level of concern.

Trump has, after all, already made full-throated declarations that his administration will conduct the largest deportation of undocumented residents in U.S. history. That should resonate in a place like California, with its estimated 1.8 million undocumented immigrants—and it certainly would shake up a state agriculture industry in which nearly half of all workers are undocumented.

But the farmer, who asked not to be identified to avoid political conflict with business partners, was unruffled. A self-described social moderate and fiscal conservative, he and his family have spent generations in the business. While his own seasonal employees are on work visas, his understanding of the industry’s historical reliance on undocumented workers runs deep, through direct experience, colleagues and a seat on the board of an agriculture lending institution.

He knows the stakes. Even at a time when some farmers use more authorized workers than ever, the industry overall remains heavily reliant on undocumented immigrants.

“I suspect it’ll be like it always has been: If you’re undocumented but stay out of trouble, not much is going to happen,” […]