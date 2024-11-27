The future of customer service is here, and it’s making customers miserable

Credit: Liubomyr Vorona / Getty,

I’ve been fighting with my health insurance company a lot lately. The mundane billing disputes are exactly the type of situation that, theoretically, AI should make easier. That, however, is not what’s going on. The first point of contact is the AI-powered online virtual assistant, which asks what it can help me with but has, thus far, never been able to actually help. After some back and forth, it directs me to an allegedly real person who’s supposed to be better equipped to handle the matter. A lot of the time, I get referred to a phone number to call instead. Once I call that number, I’m presented with a new robot — this time, one that talks. It’s not any better at understanding my problem than the typing robot, but it’s also not so sure I’m ready to get to an agent just yet. Yes, it understands I’d like to speak with a representative, but why don’t I explain what about first? As my frustration grows, I […]