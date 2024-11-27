I’ve been fighting with my health insurance company a lot lately. The mundane billing disputes are exactly the type of situation that, theoretically, AI should make easier. That, however, is not what’s going on. The first point of contact is the AI-powered online virtual assistant, which asks what it can help me with but has, thus far, never been able to actually help. After some back and forth, it directs me to an allegedly real person who’s supposed to be better equipped to handle the matter. A lot of the time, I get referred to a phone number to call instead. Once I call that number, I’m presented with a new robot — this time, one that talks. It’s not any better at understanding my problem than the typing robot, but it’s also not so sure I’m ready to get to an agent just yet. Yes, it understands I’d like to speak with a representative, but why don’t I explain what about first? As my frustration grows, I […]
Wednesday, November 27th, 2024
The future of customer service is here, and it’s making customers miserable
Author: Emily Stewart
Source: msn | Business Insider
Publication Date: 26 November 2024
Link: The future of customer service is here, and it’s making customers miserable
Stephan:
Another AI problem. I have personally experienced this problem, have you? Not with insurance, but with medical group practices, setting up appointments. I think this trend is going to get much worse.
Excellent article, but far too optimistic. The good news and bad news are the same: The system is working exactly as its designed. Yes, companies don’t care about your “experience” despite the boat loads of consultants that will sell the C-suite on the “customer experience”. As the article states:
“People think automation is meant to benefit the company — as in, save money — and not them.
“When we do have that acute need to talk to a person, the chatbot becomes a hurdle.”
You see people are actually very smart in certain ways and here the customer experience nails it. I would contend that AI is not inevitable. So, for example, I never use the automated check out line in the grocery store. Why? Because despite the few extra minutes I actually want humans to have a job. I’ve stopped using larger stores such as Lowe’s because I detest the automated check out. Believe it or not I want an actual human. Take your business and money to places that actually employ humans. Depending upon the corruption inherent in the system, the corporation will follow.