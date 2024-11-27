Regular nut consumption after this age wards off dementia and disease

Yet another good news story about nuts, particularly if you are older. Eating nuts. Simple. Tasty. Good for you.

Nuts notch up another win a new study showing their power to keep people healthy after the age of 70

Credit: Depositphotos

Adding another plus in the “nuts are good for you” column, new research shows that regular consumption of the superfood not only holds off death, but it also keeps the mind sharp and limits persistent disability. But age was a factor in the study.

In the world of nutrition, nuts are a bit of a show off. In addition to their well-known abilities to improve cardiovascular health, the tiny protein-packed snack has also been shown to improve sperm count and motility, and fight obesity, diabetes, and inflammation. Plus the magnesium they contain has been linked to warding off DNA damage, while their omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids have been shown to reduce the risk of 19 types of cancer.

Now, a new study from Monash University has given nuts another public relations boost.

A team of researchers there looked at data from the ASPREE Longitudinal Study […]