‘Mind-Blowing’: Study Shows Fungal Networks Can Solve Problems and Make Decisions

There are so many negative trends that I just don’t want to do any more tonight. So here are two stories that don’t deal with the destruction of American democracy by Trump and the Republican Party he controls. The research I have been doing for the last 60 years has convinced me that Max Planck, the father of Quantum Mechanics, and Einstein, the discoverer of Relativity were correct when they said consciousness is causal and fundamental, and consciousness produced spacetime. As a result, I have been telling you for decades that we live in a Matrix of Consciousness, and that all life has a measure of consciousness. A growing body of research confirms this, and this is the latest. Even fungi have intelligence. This is why I so strongly urge you to make wellbeing your priority in all the choices you make. All life is interconnected and interdependent and when you foster well being you support the Matrix of Consciousness, and the wellbeing of Earth.

The question of how intelligent plants and fungi are has been increasingly explored by scientists, as they have delved into the capability of these lifeforms to perceive and communicate with each other and the outside world.

A new study has found that fungi can not only perceive, but learn, have memories, solve problems and make decisions.

“You’d be surprised at just how much fungi are capable of,” said Yu Fukasawa, as assistant professor in the graduate school of agricultural science at Tohoku University, in a press release from Tohoku University. “They have memories, they learn, and they can make decisions. Quite frankly, the differences in how they solve problems compared to humans is mind-blowing.”

When you see mushrooms growing on the surface of soil, the small umbrella-like caps are really the fruiting bodies of an expansive underground mycelium below. The mycelium is an intricate and complex fungal network germinated and formed by spores. This subterranean web of long, spidery threads spreads underground like roots and is similar to the brain’s neural connections.

In the study, the researchers looked at how a mycelial network growing on decaying wood responded to […]