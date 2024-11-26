Georgia Fires Entire Maternal Mortality Panel After Reporting on Abortion Ban Deaths

If you look at the news coming out of the Red states what you see is the healthcare available to women is becoming more and more precarious. Here is the latest from Georgia. But what I am particularly seeing are four trends: First, OB/GYNs are leaving Republican-controlled Red states, practicing proper healthcare for your female patients has become dangerous, and can cost you your license or put you in prison. Second, medical schools in Red states are having to change their curriculums, and are no longer able to train physicians properly. Third, fewer young women as well as men are choosing medical schools and even colleges in Red states. Fourth, Republican-controlled Red states are developing “medical deserts”, particularly in rural areas, leaving women and girls unable to get proper healthcare.

Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.

Credit: Kevin C. Cox / Getty



Georgia officials fired everyone on the Maternal Mortality Review Committee after ProPublica reported that the panel found the deaths of two women whose care was restricted by the state’s abortion ban were preventable, the news outlet revealed Thursday.

ProPublica first exposed the committee’s findings for Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller in September, sparking a flood of criticism directed at abortion care restrictions and the primarily Republican politicians who impose them. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who was running for the White House, even traveled to Atlanta to pay tribute to the two women.

Thurman and Miller’s stories, as the news outlet acknowledged Thursday, “became a central discussion” in not only the presidential contest—ultimately won by Republican President-elect Donald Trump, who has bragged about the role he played in reversing Roe v. Wade—but also ballot initiatives to protect abortion rights in 10 states, seven of which succeeded.

In a November 8