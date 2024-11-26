Georgia Fires Entire Maternal Mortality Panel After Reporting on Abortion Ban Deaths

Georgia officials fired everyone on the Maternal Mortality Review Committee after ProPublica reported that the panel found the deaths of two women whose care was restricted by the state’s abortion ban were preventable, the news outlet revealed Thursday.
ProPublica first exposed the committee’s findings for Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller in September, sparking a flood of criticism directed at abortion care restrictions and the primarily Republican politicians who impose them. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who was running for the White House, even traveled to Atlanta to pay tribute to the two women.
Thurman and Miller’s stories, as the news outlet acknowledged Thursday, “became a central discussion” in not only the presidential contest—ultimately won by Republican President-elect Donald Trump, who has bragged about the role he played in reversing Roe v. Wade—but also ballot initiatives to protect abortion rights in 10 states, seven of which succeeded.
I believe that this decision by Red States will generate both tragic results and opportunity. The tragedy will be well documented in the loss of Ob-Gyn physicians to provide healthcare to women. It is the medical deserts that will expand the tragedy as I predict charlatans will target those areas to take advantage of the gullible. There will also be opportunity for those Advanced Practice Nurses, Physician Assistants, and others who are willing to accept risk to provide healthcare. The States are laboratories for experiment for both good and ill. If the State of Georgia is willing to be flexible with other healthcare providers you may see something positive generated out of this ideologically motivated decision.
There clearly is a disease that is spreading rapidly across the US—-fascism!!!! It probably was believed that with the re-election of Trump, it was license to become like him, denying people rights they had previously had, stricter everything—-getting rid of voters they think are Dems, changing school curricula, and even trying to have the Christian religion taught in public schools.
We are clearly a nation is dire straits and only have ourselves to blame. It is frightening to imagine what is to come once he is inaugurated!!!