Donald Trump ‘to expel all transgender people from military’

If Trump, the first felonious, rapist, criminal ever elected President actually does this, the effect on the military will devastating. Few Americans, I think realize that military as part of American society is a much smaller percentage than it was. In 1970, when I became Special Assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations the number of active-duty service members was about 3.5 million. This was when the draft still existed. Today, when the military is all-volunteer there are only about 1.3 million Americans in service. Active-duty service members now comprise less than 1% of all U.S. adults. I can tell you from direct knowledge that when we created the all-volunteer armed forces it never occurred to any of us that the military would become such a tiny percent of the population. We never imagined the difficulty the military would have recruiting. If Trump fires the generals, as he says he wants to do, and takes out all the LGBTQ service personnel, which is what this will really do, the American military will be transformed in a negative way.

Donald Trump with Pete Hegseth, his nominee for defence secretary. Mr Hegseth has previously criticised ‘effeminate’ military leadership, Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP

Donald Trump will remove all transgender members of the US military from their posts, according to reports.

The president-elect will use an executive order to make the move and it could come as soon as his first day in office, The Times reported.

It will lead to the dismissal of thousands of service personnel at a time when the US armed forces are struggling to meet recruitment targets.

In his first term, Mr Trump banned transgender people from joining the US armed forces but those already in post were allowed to keep their jobs. The ban was reversed by Joe Biden.

Under the reported new proposals transgender people would also be banned from joining the military.

“These people will be forced out at a time when the military can’t recruit enough people,” a source familiar with Mr Trump’s plans told the newspaper.

“Only the Marine Corps is hitting its numbers for recruitment and some people who will be affected are in very senior positions”.

‘Undermine […]