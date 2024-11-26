Donald Trump ‘to expel all transgender people from military’

If Trump, the first felonious, rapist, criminal ever elected President actually does this, the effect on the military will devastating. Few Americans, I think realize that military as part of American society is a much smaller percentage than it was. In 1970, when I became Special Assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations the number of active-duty service members was about 3.5 million. This was when the draft still existed. Today, when the military is all-volunteer there are only about 1.3 million Americans in service. Active-duty service members now comprise less than 1% of all U.S. adults. I can tell you from direct knowledge that when we created the all-volunteer armed forces it never occurred to any of us that the military would become such a tiny percent of the population. We never imagined the difficulty the military would have recruiting. If Trump fires the generals, as he says he wants to do, and takes out all the LGBTQ service personnel, which is what this will really do, the American military will be transformed in a negative way.
Donald Trump will remove all transgender members of the US military from their posts, according to reports.
Trump is one of the dumbest presidents the US has ever had. He knows little about the government itself, knows little about economics, knows little about geography or history, and he clearly is one of the most bigoted presidents ever. This term, given what he has learned about the presidency from his first term, will be a clear and present danger to the US and one only can guess what will occur and what will be the result of his ignorant decisions, backed up by sycophants who know less than he does!!!!