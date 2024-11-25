When Technology and Society Clash

This profile of Harvard Professor Latanya Sweeney, who has been analyzing internet information and its effects on politics and society as a whole confirms my own studies (see SR archive, and search on Consciousness and the Weaponization of Lies). Sweeney though is a bit more optimistic than I am.

Illustration by Taylor Callery

In early 2016, as Donald Trump’s presidential campaign emerged from the Republican pack and Hillary Clinton battled Bernie Sanders through a long Democratic primary season, computer scientist Latanya Sweeney launched a new research project. For more than a decade, information technology had become an increasingly dominant presence in American politics. By that election year, social media, online campaigning, and digital voter records seemed to be everywhere. And so Sweeney, the Paul professor of the practice of government and technology, decided to follow the election more closely than usual. With a group of students, she began studying the places where technological innovation and the electoral process crossed paths. “We wanted to see,” she says, “how technology could make it all go wrong.”

That they did. A few weeks before the March primary in North Carolina, Sweeney and her class found that election board websites were giving incorrect information when voters searched for their local polling places. (She and her students had built a web service to give the correct information to voters everywhere across […]